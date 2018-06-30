BJP sees opportunity in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa’s nod to workers bring dissent Congress, JD(S) MLAs to party fold

Former Karnataka CM and BJP state unit president BS Yeddyurappa has given his consent to the party cadre for bringing the dissent MLAs from the ruling Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) camp to the party fold. At the party’s first executive committee meeting on Friday after assembly polls, Yeddyurappa said that the mandate was in favour of the BJP and people of the state are still hopeful of the saffron party coming back to power somehow.

He asked the party workers to personally approach those who are unhappy with the Congress-JD(S) coalition and convince them to join the BJP.

“The ambition of the people is still quite evident and they expect us to come back to power somehow, as their mandate has been given to the BJP,” he said.

“With the intent of strengthening the party and propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to power in 2019, I urge the party leaders to go to the homes of those who are unhappy with the alliance and bring them to the BJP. We welcome all those who care about Karnataka and nation’s development,” Yeddyurappa added.

Terming the alliance between Congress and JD(S) as unholy, BSY said that ‘this government will not be able to complete its full term’. He said that the party will adopt the wait and watch policy and will not make any move with haste.

“It will undo itself and is not likely to last the entire five years. We will wait till the budget is presented and then take the next step,” he said.

P Muralidhar Rao, national BJP general secretary, who also attended yesterday’s meet, told workers to be upbeat on the recent result. Without naming any party, he said that the country is divided into nationalists and anti-nationals. Rao said that the doors of the BJP are open to those who have realised that siding with the anti-nationals is not the future of India.

“Come and join us. All those fighting for the nation are our own people and not the opposition,” he said.

In the May 12 assembly elections, voters gave a hung assembly with 37 for the JD(S)+, 78 for the Congress and 104 for the BJP. The saffron party fell seven less than the 111-halfway mark for a majority at that time. Karnataka Assembly comprises 224 seats. The JD(S) and Congress forged a post-alliance to form a government under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy.

There are reports that several Congress and JD(S) leaders are not happy with the functioning of the alliance government Kumaraswamy. The Congress party which emerged as the second single largest party is playing the role of junior partner in the coalition. The disunity come to light when former Congress CM Siddaramaiah asked his successor Kumaraswamy not to present a full-fledged budget, expressing fear that the JD(S) MLAs will be given an upper hand in the fresh budget.