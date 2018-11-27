BJP sees AAP conspiracy in chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal, demands thorough probe

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 3:35 PM

Delhi BJP legislators Tuesday sought a detailed probe into the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to unearth a "conspiracy" by the AAP, which, they said, was playing the "victim card".

delhi, arvind kejriwal, delhi chilli powder attack, kejriwal chilli powder attack, attack on arvind kejriwal, BJP, delhi cm attack, arvind kejriwal chilli powder, AAP chilli powder controversyKejriwal himself demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign if he cannot ensure a Delhi chief minister’s security.

Delhi BJP legislators Tuesday sought a detailed probe into the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to unearth a “conspiracy” by the AAP, which, they said, was playing the “victim card”. The MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and demanded the arrest of an aide of Kejriwal, who, they alleged, facilitated the entry of the man who threw chilli powder on the chief minister at the secretariat here.

“It is surprising that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the AAP have not filed a complaint. Do the CMO and the AAP have nothing to do with the safety and security of the chief minister,” Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said. Demanding the arrest of an aide of the chief minister, the BJP leader said the aide had allegedly facilitated the entry of the accused, Anil Sharma, into the secretariat.

“The high voltage drama by the AAP in Delhi, smells (like) a conspiracy to play victim card over the issue,” Gupta said. Sharma threw the chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat last week. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the attack as “politically motivated”, while asserting that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy in collusion with the Delhi Police to attack the chief minister.

READ ALSO | Delhi: Cleric arrested, booked under Arms Act for possession of live bullet during visit to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

On Monday, MLAs of the Kejriwal-led party had slammed the police and the Centre over the attack in the ongoing Special Session of the Delhi assembly. Top party leaders, including Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of having a hand in attacks on him in past three years. Kejriwal himself demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign if he cannot ensure a Delhi chief minister’s security.

Gupta alleged there were “discrepancies in the allegations of the Delhi government, Home department minister Satyendar Jain and the AAP, and still the BJP was being targeted over the issue, although police interrogation of Sharma revealed that he had no affiliation with the (BJP) party.” “It is requested that the matter may be taken on top priority to clean the foul air created due to propaganda of Delhi government and the AAP,” he said in a memorandum submitted to Patnaik.

READ ALSO | PM Narendra Modi should resign if he cannot protect Delhi CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Gupta was accompanied by his party MLAs OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan during the meeting with the police commissioner. Delhi Police has registered a case into the attack on the chief minister with its Crime Branch probing the matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP sees AAP conspiracy in chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal, demands thorough probe
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition