BJP seeks Mayawati’s apology over Naseemuddin Siddiqui’s comments

Naseemuddin Siddiqui said Dayashankar Singh’s daughter should be presented before the crowd

Seeking to turn the tables on BSP chief Mayawati, BJP today asked her to tender an apology and take action against her party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui for his abusive language targeting expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh’s daughter. The party said it took Singh’s slur against Mayawati very seriously and expelled him from the party but she was “justifying” Siddiqui’s use of derogatory language and her stand was condemnable. “Siddiqui said Singh’s daughter should be presented before the crowd. This is an insult to the woman; sisters and daughters. We condemn Mayawati’s justification of it. She should not do politics over it and damage the state’s social harmony in her greed for power.

“BJP demands that she offer an unconditional apology and take action against Siddiqui,” its national secretary Shrikant Sharma said, noting that senior BJP leaders had regretted Singh’s comments. The BSP supremo had reportedly said that her followers treat her like a “deity” and were making angry statements due to Singh’s comments against her. The state’s social cohesion had suffered due to the poor law and order situation under the Samajwadi Party government, he alleged, adding that Mayawati’s stand can worsen it. Questioning her commitment to the dalit cause, Sharma said she did not visit the home of any dalit woman who were sexually assaulted under the Samajwadi Party government.

“The cases of atrocities against women in UP are more than anywhere else. Did Mayawati visit any dalit victim?” he asked, saying over 1000 dalits were killed when she was the chief minister and over 29000 cases of atrocities against them were registered.