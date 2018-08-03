BJP seats in Maharashtra local bodies increase five-fold since 2014

The BJP today won 57 out of 75 seats in Jalgaon municipal corporation and 41 out of 78 seats in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad civic body, polls for which were held on August 1. (File photo)

With its victory in the civic polls in Sangli and Jalgaon today, BJP leaders said that the party’s seats in municipal bodies in Maharashtra had seen a five-fold increase.

BJP leaders said that the party had captured 16 out of the 25 civic bodies where elections have been held since 2014 and the number of BJP corporators had increased from 208 to 1036 during this period.

They said that the BJP is in power, on its own strength, in 14 of them and with allies in two others.

Maharashtra has 27 municipal corporations of which 25 have seen polls since 2014.

The corporations where the BJP is in power are Ulhasnagar (32/78), Pune (98/162), Pimpri Chinchwad (77/128), Solapur( 49/102), Akola (48/80), Amravati (45/87), Nagpur

(108/151), Nashik (66/122), Latur( 36/70), Chandrapur(36/66), Panvel (51/78), Mira Bhayander (61/95), Jalgaon (57/75) and Sangli (41/78).

The BJP shares power with allies in Aurangabad and Kalyan-Dombivali.