BJP, SDPI leaders killed within 12 hours in Kerala, Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha

Kerala’s coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India, the political arm of Popular Front of India, and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory order by police on Sunday.

Police said BJP OBC Morcha state secretary advocate Ranjith Sreenivas was attacked in Alappuzha city early morning at his house. A gang stormed into his house and hacked him several times when he was getting ready for his morning walk. Ranjith had contested the recent assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

SDPI state secretary K S Shan was also attacked by a gang on Saturday night. While he was riding a two-wheeler, he was hit by a car. The assailants stepped out of the vehicle and hacked Shan several times. He was rushed to a local hospital in Alappuzha, later to a Kochi hospital, where he died around midnight.

Police said it suspects the fatal attack on Sreenivas, also a member of the BJP state committee, was in retaliation to the killing of Shan. Alappuzha district police superintendent G Jaidev said police are looking into whether the killings are related and retaliatory in nature.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, deplored the killings in Alappuzha. “There would be stringent police action to nab the assailants as well as those who worked behind the heinous killings. Such criminal activities are detrimental to society. I am sure that people would isolate the criminal elements and their hateful attitude,” said Vijayan.