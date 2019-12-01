BJP says will bring adjournment motion in Delhi Assembly to discuss unauthorised colonies

The BJP has four MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The BJP will bring an adjournment motion in the coming session of Delhi Assembly to discuss the issue of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said on Saturday. Gupta alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been making “false” statements about the BJP-led Centre’s intent to regularise unauthorised colonies and trying to “mislead” people.

Kejriwal has doubted the central government’s intention to regularise unauthorised colonies and asked residents of the settlements to not believe announcements until their properties are registered. “BJP MLAs will come up with an adjournment motion. We will challenge the Delhi government to discuss and debate the issue of ownership rights being given to unauthorised colony residents, and do not use marshals on the opposition,” Gupta said at a press conference.

Also read| No question of supporting Yediyurappa government, says Deve Gowda

He said the central government will start the registration process from December 16. Gupta said no arrangement has been made to handle the rush of property owners seeking registry of their properties at sub-registrar offices, and demanded that the Delhi government open special counters for it.

The BJP has four MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The AAP dominates the House with 61 legislators. The AAP government has said it will bring two bills for setting up skill and entrepreneurship, and sports university in Delhi, in the two-day session beginning on December 2.