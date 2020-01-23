BJP says Shaheen Bagh has become ‘Shame Bagh’, confusion about CAA being spread

New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 5:03:00 PM

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

The BJP on Thursday said Shaheen Bagh has become “Shame Bagh” where “grand confusion” is being spread about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The BJP also hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party for allegedly supporting the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has given a statement that he stands with Shaheen Bagh. I want to say anarchists stands with anarchists…at Shaheen Bagh, grand confusion is being spread (about CAA),” Patra said.

Another senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said, “AAP is running away from its responsibilities. Why haven’t AAP leaders gone to Shaheen Bagh yet?…Shaheen Bagh has become Shame Bagh”.

