BJP says party worker killed by TMC goons in Howrah for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that a supporter of the party was killed by the workers of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Howrah district for chanting Jai Shri Ram. According to the BJP, party worker Samatul Doloi was strangulated to death by the TMC workers. The dead body of Doloi was found in a field at Sarpota village under Amta Police Station limits. Doloi family said that he had gone to attend a function on Sunday night but did not return home. His body was found on Monday morning with a noose around the neck. BJP's Howrah rural chief Anupam Mullick said that Doloi was a BJP supporter and was killed by TMC workers for chanting Jai Shri Ram. Meanwhile, the TMC has refuted the BJP's charge that its workers were involved in the murder and demanded an impartial probe. "The truth will come out in an impartial probe," TMC MLA Samit Panja said. The Jai Shri Ram slogan has become a bone of contention in the politics of West Bengal, with the BJP trying to send out a message that Mamata Banerjee was averse to the chants, and thus to Hindus. The TMC, however, has said that the campaign is the BJP's divisive agenda to polarise voters on the basis of religion and foster unrest in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her cool twice during the elections last month when crowds chanted Jai Shri Ram while her convoy passed. According to BJP's claim, over 50 party workers have lost their lives in the state in several incidents of political violence being orchestrated by the TMC. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP government of engineering violence to topple her government in the state. "The central government and (BJP) party cadres are trying to incite violence in West Bengal..we will not let Bengal turn into another Gujarat," she said. The BJP, on the other hand, dismissed the charge and observed Monday as a 'black day' to protest the political killings in the state.