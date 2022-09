BJP says inflation under control due to PM’s policies, slams Congress

Hitting back at the Congress for its criticism on the issue of price rise, the BJP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the inflation rate under control despite adverse circumstances which is being “appreciated” by citizens but the Congress party is not able to see it.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge for Rajasthan, Arun Singh, said inflation rate in other countries has gone up to 20-25 per cent but it is the vision and policies of the prime minister that inflation is under control in India.

“Inflation is not going to be an issue here because the prime minister has controlled the inflation,” Singh told reporters when asked about the issue of inflation being raised by the Congress.

Singh was in Jaipur to take a meeting of the party leaders.

“Look at the neighbouring countries of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, even you go and see in the UK or US…the way inflation has increased in the countries of the world, 10 per cent, 15 per cent and up to 20-25 per cent, but in India, it is the vision and policies of PM Narendra Modi that inflation is under control despite adverse circumstances,” he said.

“The Congress is not able to see the ground reality, and, therefore they keep on making allegations,” he said.

The Congress is holding a rally in Delhi on Sunday over the issue of price rise.

The BJP leader, while referring to a report on the economy, said India’s economy stands at the fifth position in the world, which was at the 10th place in 2014.

“We are moving towards becoming the third largest economy by 2027. Entire world is appreciating India. The GDP growth is almost 8 per cent and that too despite adverse circumstances. Covid came and then the Russia-Ukraine war happened. The way the PM has tackled inflation; it is being appreciated by the country. Congress should see this,” he said.

Targeting the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government in Rajasthan, he charged that law and order has deteriorated and crimes are increasing.

He said the Congress will not only face a defeat in the 2023 Assembly election in the state but the number of seats it will get will also be very less.

Singh held a meeting of the party’s state office bearers and held discussion on various issues.

Later in the day, the BJP’s state core committee meeting was held at the party office in which the organisational and political issues were discussed.

State president Satish Poonia chaired the committee meeting which was attended by the members of the core committee including state general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary and national secretary Alka Gurjar etc.

Prior to the core committee meeting, several leaders including former minister Laxminarayan Dave, who turned rebel in 2018 assembly elections, joined the BJP.

Some of them include those who had contested the assembly elections as independent candidates.