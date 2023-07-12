The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday “relieved” its Delhi unit spokesperson Neha Shalini Dua from the position, alleging that she violated “party line” after she posted a video on Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Dua took to Twitter, where she has over 60,000 followers, accused the saffron party of having a “poor male mentality”, adding that the BJP only “pretends to respect women”.

A letter from Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra addressed to Dua stated, “Received your reply to the notice served to you on July 4, 2023. You have been found violating the party line more than once earlier as well and your explanation has not been found satisfactory this time too.”

“Today as well you have published a video on the issue of the GST which is not in accordance with the official line of the party. Therefore, as per the directions of the Pradesh President, you are being relieved from the post of party spokesperson with immediate effect,” it further stated.

Dua had uploaded a video on Tuesday related to GST where she accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being “anti-national” for allegedly “misleading people”. However, the remark wasn’t the reason why she was sacked from the position.

Meanwhile, following the notice, she again took to Twitter, and said, “Thanks for stopping me! Some men can’t see women moving forward sending me this notice 4 times in last 2 years shows poor male mentality stop pretending to respect women. (sic)”