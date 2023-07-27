BJP-RSS will burn Manipur, country for sake of power: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS saying that they “only want power” and for the sake of power, they will “burn Manipur” and the country.

In a video message, Gandhi said, “BJP-RSS only wants power and can do anything to get power. For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country. They do not care about the sorrows and pain of the people.”

“If you love India, it hurts you when any violence breaks out in any part of the country. But then the BJP and RSS do not care about it,” he added.

Gandhi, further lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he is silent on the Manipur violence.

Ethnic violence has marred the north-eastern state since May 3, between the Meitei and Kuki communities, claiming the lives of over 160 people so far.

“What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing for Manipur? Why is he not speaking anything about Manipur? This is because Narendra Modi has nothing to do with Manipur,” the Congress leader said in a video.

“They know that their ideology has burnt Manipur,” Gandhi added.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which started last Thursday has been witnessing disruptions, with Opposition leaders demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and also further demanded that the Prime Minister address the Parliament over the Manipur violence.

Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is ready to put forward the government’s position, the Opposition had remained steadfast in their demand for a statement by the PM.