BJP, RSS mindset people behind mob lynching: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya said that the BJP leadership lacks the courage to take action against its own leaders violating laws, adding that there is a huge difference between the words of the BJP leaders and their actions.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has held BJP and RSS-minded people responsible for the rising incidents of mob lynching in the country. Singh, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that people are angry because justice is not delivered to them and thus they are forced to take law into their own hands.

“There are two reasons behind mob lynching. First, people are angry as they don’t get timely justice. Second, mindset preached to people of BJP and RSS,” he said.

To justify his claim that that BJP and RSS men are behind such incidents, he said, “You saw it when Akash Vijayvargiya said ‘we are taught aavedan, nivedan and then dana-dan’. It’s result of that mindset.”

Indore-3 BJP MLA Akash was caught on camera last month thrashing a civic official with a cricket bat. The official was part of a team that was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore.

“In the BJP, we have been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan (first request and then attack),” Akash, 34, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, had told reporters after the assault.

Digvijaya said that the BJP leadership lacks the courage to take action against its own leaders violating laws, adding that there is a huge difference between the words of the BJP leaders and their actions.

“No action will be initiated against Akash Vijayvargiya. We saw this in the case of Pragya Singhji too. A notice was issued but then nothing happened. It is because there is a huge difference between their words and actions. BJP says one thing and does just the opposite,” he said.

Akash was arrested after the assault and sent to judicial custody for thrashing the civic official. He was, however, released on bail later.