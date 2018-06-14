BJP, RSS leaders to assemble in Surajkund for two days

BJP to hold two-day long deliberations in Surajkund in Haryana from tomorrow.

Key organisational leaders of the BJP, RSS and the Sangh affiliates will hold two-day long deliberations in Surajkund in Haryana from tomorrow, a meeting that assumes significance ahead of crucial assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi is expected to speak tomorrow while BJP president Amit Shah is likely to attend the meet on the concluding day, sources said.

State BJP leaders, who are drawn from its ideological mentor RSS and looking after the organisational affairs and key sangh ‘pracharks’ will attend the meeting.

Besides them, organisation leaders of the Sangh affiliates will also participate in the meeting, sources said. This is an annual exercise, they said, adding that leaders of different organisations take stock of their ongoing work and formulate future strategy in coordination with each other.

During the meeting, the leaders of all RSS-affiliates are expected to give presentation on the work done by them in last years and their plans for the year ahead. Some key leaders who would be participating in the two-day meeting met today also to deliberate on the agenda for the event, sources said. They said the top brass of RSS will also take stock of the work done by their affiliates.

The preparations for general elections scheduled next year, may also come up for discussion during the meeting.