BJP, RSS have created civil war-like situation in India: CPI’s D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja (File image)

Alleging that the BJP and the RSS have created a “civil war-like situation” in the country, CPI general secretary D Raja on Saturday hailed the nationwide protests against the CAA. He said the “non-violent, peaceful, people’s movement” in the country is on in the midst of “turmoil” caused by “divisive issues” raised by the saffron combine in order to “polarise and divide the people on communal lines”.

“A non-violent, peaceful, people’s movement is being witnessed across the country. It has emerged in the face of a historic need to save India, to save the Constitution and to save democracy. “The BJP-RSS combine has created a civil war-like situation by raising divisive issues aimed to polarise and divide the people on communal lines”, Raja, who is on a tour of Bihar, told reporters here.

Demanding the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the veteran CPI leader said the legislation has “caused huge concern among the minds of the people” since it discriminated “not just against Muslims but also Adivasis and other ethnic groups”.

“This is the reason why the movement is characterised by citizens, carrying portraits of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh – who stood for values like communal harmony, social justice and freedom – pitted against the BJP government”, he said. He alleged that the CAA is “not just unconstitutional but anti-constitutional”.

“Citizenship issue was well settled in the constituent assembly itself. Leaders like Ambedkar, Nehru and Patel had concluded that citizenship of the country must not be linked to any religion. But, now the BJP-RSS combine is trying to redefine Indian citizenship on the basis of religion,” he said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of taking “very rigid and adamant position” on the matter, Raja said this was a reason why “states are coming out in the open against the measure”. The Left government in Kerala has already got a resolution passed in the assembly and challenged the legislation before the Supreme Court, he said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also written to chief ministers of 11 other states soliciting their support, he added.

“Now, Punjab (ruled by the Congress) government has decided to follow suit. From Manipur to Maharashtra, from Tamil Nadu to Kashmir, people are agitating since they are concerned…our party had opposed the bill when it was tabled in Parliament, and is opposing it outside when it has become an Act. We demand the repeal of this Act”, he said. Raja said he was part of a party delegation that met President Ramnath Kovind with a request to advise the government to repeal the Act.

“The government is behaving in an arrogant way, having no answers to questions raised by opposition parties, including our party. They are taking recourse to abusing political opponents”, the CPI leader lamented. Raja also alleged, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been asking the opposition to respect the Parliament. But when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was being debated in both Houses, he did not utter a word. In fact, he was not present. He chose to speak only at election rallies.” He said the Centre is unable to understand the unprecedented uprising that is taking place across the country.

“The Modi government is executing the sinister project of the RSS to convert the secular, democratic republic of India into a theocratic state. Our party is opposing this and calls upon all sections of the society to support our programmes scheduled next week”, the former Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

On January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the party will take a pledge for upholding the Constitution and the enshrined principle of secularism, he said. On Republic Day, the day when Constitution came into force, the party will be conducting functions where people will read out the Preamble to the Constitution. “On January 30, Gandhi’s martyrdom day, we shall take another pledge to protect the Constitution and democracy,” he added.