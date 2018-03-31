BJP-RSS focused on making Babasaheb ‘Ramji’ instead of working for people of his caste, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Source: PTI)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, on Saturday, launched a fresh attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday passed an order asking all departments and high court benches in Lucknow and Allahabad to change Dr BR Ambedkar’s name in all documents and records. Mayawati said that the BJP-RSS government doesn’t care about the people of backward castes & tribals.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the government is only interested in vote bank politics. “The BJP-RSS govt does not care about the torture on the people of backward castes & tribals. They are more focused on making Babasaheb ‘Ramji’ instead of working for the people of his caste. They are only interested in vote bank politics & nothing else,” she said.

After the latest order passed by the UP government, the use of ‘Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’ has to be replaced by ‘Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’, as signed by him on the pages of the Constitution. The spelling of his name in Hindi was also changed as it is pronounced ‘Aambedkar’. However, the English spelling of the name will remain the same.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, alleging that it was trying to defame and harass its political opponents in the name of inquiries, adding that it would reap the fruits of what it was sowing in the future.

“The BJP-led state government only wants to defame and harass its political adversaries, as a result of which senior SP leader Azam Khan is being harassed in the name of recruitment in the Jal Nigam…though this government is not giving jobs, it is raising questions on the ones already given,” Yadav had said.