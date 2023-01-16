BJP roadshow in Delhi today, Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory – Check

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in view of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a roadshow on Monday from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street in Delhi beginning 3 PM. The roadshow, which is being held to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see the participation of BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders, reported ANI.

The roadshow comes as the BJP kicks off its two-day national executive meeting at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi from today.

“Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence. Special Traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route,” said Delhi Police.

According to the traffic advisory Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed today from 2:30- 5 PM.

Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.

The other roads include: Outer Circle Connaught Place, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Raisina Road, Janpath, Rafi Marg, DBG road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Ranji Singh flyover, Pandit Pant Marg.

Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions, the advisory read.

Delhi traffic Police has advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas the roadshow will cover. It also asked commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and IGI airport to plan their travel accordingly and leave with sufficient time in hand.

It has also asked commuters to use maximum public transport, and park only in designated areas.

The roadshow was previously planned for Tuesday.