BJP rewarded Arif Mohd Khan for his support: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the government rewarded Arif Mohammed Khan for his statements supporting the Centre in the recent past. Khan was today appointed as governor of Kerala. Singhvi said that the decision was “entirely expected decision”.

“Congratulations to Arif Mohammed Khan on being appointed as Governor of Kerala. An entirely expected decision. His statements made in the recent times were an indicator of him soon getting rewarded by the BJP. The reward is well deserved and was long-awaited,” Singhvi said in a tweet.

A vocal critic of the practice of instant Triple Talaq, Khan had called for reforms in the Muslim personal laws for long. He supported the Modi government on the legislation to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq. He also backed the government on many issues and rejected the allegations of a rise in violence against minority since Prime Minister Modi assumed charge in Delhi.

Soon after his appointment as governor of Kerala, Khan said that he was fortunate to be born in a country like India. “It’s an opportunity to serve. Fortunate to be born in a country like India which is so vast and rich in diversity. It’s a great opportunity for me to know this part (Kerala) of India, which forms the boundary of India and is called god’s own country,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Khan also put out a tweet, saying, “Great opportunity to serve Gods own land to the vastness of India, Thanks and Lots of Love to everyone who love to me and support. Jai Hind Jai Bharat !!”

Khan, who was the Cabinet minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government, had quit in protest against the enactment of a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case. A former Congress leader, Khan switched sides and joined the Janata Dal and was re-elected to Lok Sabha in 1989. He also quit the Janata Dal to join BSP. In 2004, Khan joined BJP but left it three years later.