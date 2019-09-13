BJP responds to Mamata Banerjee’s dare: ‘NRC will be implemented in West Bengal and she will see it’

Dilip Ghosh said that Banerjee was protecting more than one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims just for the sake of votes.

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would “teach a lesson” to the Bharatiya Janata Party if it tries to push the National Register of Citizens in the state, the BJP has hit back and accused her of shielding illegal migrants to satisfy her ego and fulfill her political ambitions ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that the NRC “will for sure become a reality” as soon as the saffron party gains power in the state.

Ghosh said that Banerjee was protecting more than one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims just for the sake of votes. Stating that NRC was necessary to drive out infiltrators, he said, “Sooner or later, NRC will be implemented in Bengal and Banerjee will witness it.”

In the last few years, he said that around two crore Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims have entered the state illegally. He said that one crore have moved to other parts of the country and the rest continue to live in West Bengal and enjoy TMC government’s protection.

“They will be thrown out from Bengal, and the BJP will do it,” he said, adding that “not a single Hindu will be driven out from Bengal. We will only throw out Muslim infiltrators who have become a vote bank for TMC”.

Ghosh’s remark comes in the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to the NRC exercise which was carried out in Assam recently. The final list was released on August 31. According to the state NRC data, a total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the list of which 19,06,657 were omitted. The list was published with 3,11,21,004 names.

After NRC data was released last month, the BJP has called for implementing the exercise in other states as well including West Bengal and Delhi to identify illegal immigrants.

On Thursday, Banerjee said that her party will not allow NRC in the state as she took to the streets to protest against it. Addressing a rally in north Kolkata, she warned the BJP not to play with fire.

“Do not try to partition Bengal in the name of NRC. Do not play with fire and make no mistake, we are ready to defend the country when needed,” Banerjee said. “I want to make it very clear today that we will not let the BJP implement NRC in Bengal in the name of language, religion, caste and creed. Those who live in Bengal are all citizens of this state. Some may speak in Bengali, others speak in Hindi or Urdu. This is the diversity and culture of Bengal,” she added.

She said that out of the 19 lakh people who have been left out in Assam, 12 lakh are Hindus and one lakh Gorkhas.