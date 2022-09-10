Major re-jig in BJP: Former CMs, senior leaders made in-charges of party affairs in various states

In a bid to fine-tune the organisation, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday revamped its structure, putting a bunch of senior leaders and Chief Ministers into organisational roles and making them in-charges of party affairs in different states.

While former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani would look after the organisational work and election preparations in Punjab and Chandigarh, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb will be looking after the party’s affairs in Haryana, The Indian Express reported. He was removed from the CM’s post this year. Earlier, party veteran Vinod Tawde was in-charge of Haryana.

The party’s general secretary Tawde will look after Bihar, a state where its key ally Nitish Kumar left the NDA to form an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal. Lok Sabha MP Harish Dwivedi, who was in-charge of Jharkhand, will now be the co-in-charge of Bihar.

Senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in-charge of Chhattisgarh, a state where the party is desperately looking to come to power again. This is tough work for Mathur as the state unit is embroiled in internal conflicts and absence of strong leadership.

Former Uttar Pradesh unit president and party veteran Laxmikant Bajpai will look after Jharkhand. He was recently appointed as the chief whip of the party in the Rajya Sabha and ex-Union minister, and party MP Mahesh Sharma has been made Tripura in-charge.

Former Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey will look after West Bengal. He replaces Kailash Vijayvargiya who was the general secretary in-charge of West Bengal since 2015.

Party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya for West Bengal and Asha Lakra will be co-in-charges for West Bengal.

For Odisha, Purandhareswari will continue to be in-charge, while ex-Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will look after Kerala.

MP Vinod Sonkar will look after party work in two Union territories — Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, while elected Rajya Sabha member of BJP Radha Mohan Agarwal will look after Lakshadweep, besides assisting Javadekar in managing Kerala.

The party’s general secretary Arun Singh will continue to be its in-charge for Rajasthan. BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao will be the in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, and party’s national secretary Pankaja Munde and Ram Shankar Katheria will continue to be co-in-charges for Madhya Pradesh.

BJP’s general secretary Sunil Bansal will continue to oversee the party’s organisational works in West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

A major role has been given to party spokesperson Sambit Patra, who has been named coordinator for the eight NE states and the party’s national secretary Rituraj Sinha as joint-coordinator. These appointments hold significance as a large number of leaders who did not hold any organisational post have been given new responsibilities.

Among those who have been dropped are Kailash Vijayvargiya and CP Radhakrishnan.