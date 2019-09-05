BJP releases short film on Article 370, blames Nehru for ‘historic blunder’ on Kashmir

The Indian national flag flies alone atop the Civil Secretariat as Jammu and Kashmir flag has been removed after abrogation of the provision of Article 370. (File. PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a short film to create awareness and seek public support on its decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The 10-minute-long video, a part of BJP’s nationwide campaign to seek people’s support on the move, was released by the party’s working president JP Nadda on Wednesday evening. The short film is available on the BJP’s official Twitter handle.

Through the film, the BJP has sought to highlight its long-held views against Article 370. Calling Article 370 a “historic blunder”, the party said that it worked against democracy and development and only fuelled terrorism in the Valley.

“A historic blunder which kept Kashmir bleeding for 70 years. Lakhs of people were deprived of their rights, kids were given stones… with the Modi government’s stong decision, the concept of two constitutions, two heads and two flags is now over,” the BJP’s tweet reads.

The film blames Congress leader and India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the Kashmir problem. It said that while Sardar Patel, the first Home minister of India, successfully handled the merger of over 500 princely states with India, Nehru took the responsibility of the merger of Jammu and Kashmir. It said that it was Nehru’s unilateral decision to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

एक ऐतिहासिक भूल की वजह से 70 साल तक जम्मू-कश्मीर की धरा रक्तिम होती रही। लाखों नागरिक अपने अधिकारों से वंचित रहे, बच्चों को पत्थर थमाए जाते रहे। मोदी सरकार के दृ़ढ़ निश्चय से अब भारत में दो विधान, दो प्रधान और दो निशान का प्रावधान हमेशा के लिए खत्म हो चुका है। एक लघु फिल्म। pic.twitter.com/2KTqZpUF7L — BJP (@BJP4India) September 4, 2019



Article 370, it said, was strongly opposed by leaders like BR Ambedkar and Sardar Patel, adding that the BJP leaders never flinched from the party’s stand on the issue.

The film also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the Red Fort on the occasion of August 15 in which he had questioned if the provisions were so integral to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, why were they not given permanent status even as parties (Congress) had huge majority governments.

It also features Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement made in the Parliament in which he declared that the provisions of Article 370 stand nullified the moment President of India signs an order, exercising the right accorded to him under the Constitution.

The film is a part of BJP’s month-long campaign to reach out to the public to seek support on Article 370. As a part of the campaign, the party plans to organise events in 370 small towns and 350 big cities to create awareness among the public about its idea of ‘One Constitution, One Nation’.