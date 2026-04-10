The BJP released its election manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on Friday — assuring ‘new hope for women, youth’ in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah also lambasted the 15-year rule of Trinamool Congress as a “nightmare” for Bengal.

“This manifesto provides a path to overcome the deep despair prevailing across all sections of Bengal. It offers new direction for farmers facing uncertainty due to crop losses, for unemployed youth, and for women living in fear. It also gives renewed hope and confidence to every citizen concerned about Bengal’s culture and its pride,” Shah said.

BJP poll promises

Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the BJP would introduce sweeping changes in Bengal — implementing the Uniform Civil Code and recommendations from the 7th Pay Commission in a matter of weeks. He also vowed that the BJP would transfer make a monthly transfer of Rs 3,000 into the bank account of every mother if elected to power.

Strategy of zero tolerance towards infiltrators.

Dearness Allowance (DA) will be ensured for all government employees and pensioners

Recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented within 45 days

Transfer Rs 3,000 into the bank account of every mother between the 1st and the 5th of every month

Implementation of all BJP schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, in West Bengal



