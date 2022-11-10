BJP releases first list of candidates for Gujarat Elections 2022: Check full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party today released its first list of candidates constituting 160 names for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. Addressing a press conference with Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, senior party leader and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav announced the names of the candidates for both phases of the polls.

The list of candidates was finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday. Several prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and ex-Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and senior members like Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja have not been fielded by the party.

Here is the full list of BJP candidates for Gujarat Election 2022:

The BJP is locked in a tight contest with the Congress and debutante Aam Aadmi Party to retain the government for another term. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for over 25 years now. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had bagged 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Elections in Gujarat are to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the results will declared on December 8.