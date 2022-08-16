BJP red-faced in Karnataka after minister’s audio leak, CM Bommai breaks silence

The leak of an alleged conversation involving Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy where he is heard saying that the BJP “government is not functioning, we are somehow managing” has left the BJP government in the state red-faced. A cornered Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday tried to douse the fire stating that the comments were quoted out of context. He, however, did not deny that it was indeed the minister heard in the audio.

Bommai said that he will reach out to other ministers who are taken aback by the remarks made by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. After Madhuswamy’s remarks offended many ministers in Bommai’s cabinet, Horticulture Minister Munirathna went ahead and demanded Madhuswamy’s resignation.

ALSO READ: A decades-old jinx and a race against time as CM Bommai completes 1 year in office

“He (Madhuswamy) had said in a different context. I will talk to him. The context was different, so there is no need to take it in the wrong sense. He had spoken specifically with respect to some cooperative-related issue. Things are fine, there is no problem,” Bommai told journalists today.

When asked about the discontent within the ranks over Madhuswamy’s remarks, Bommai said, “I will talk to all of them.” A purported phone conversation between Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a Channapatna-based social worker, had gone viral on Saturday, wherein the minister is allegedly heard making the controversial remarks.

“We are not running a government here, we are just managing, pulling through for the next 7-8 months,” Madhuswamy was responding to Bhaskar in connection with a query related to a cooperative bank.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Bommai arrives in Delhi amid speculation about changes in Cabinet

In the same conversation, the minister has gone on to express his “helplessness” over Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar’s “inaction”.

“I know these issues. I’ve brought this to the notice of Somashekhar. He is not taking action. What to do?,” Madhuswamy said. Reacting to this, Somashekar said, “He (Madhuswamy) feels that he is the only intelligent person, he has to remove it from his head first.”

“He is part of the government and is participating in every matter at the cabinet, so he also has a share in it… being in a responsible position and making such statements is not right, it is not befitting to his seniority,” said Minister Munirathna.