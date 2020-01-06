BJP received 52.7 lakh missed calls in support of Citizenship Act: Amit Shah

The BJP is running a nation-wide awareness campaign on the citizenship act.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received 52,72,000 missed calls from verifiable phone numbers in support of the amended citizenship law. “52,72,000 missed calls have been received on the special number in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received,” BJP chief Amit Shah was quoted as saying.

On January 2, the saffron party had launched a special number and asked the people to give a missed call if they supported the central government’s move of bringing in amendments to the citizenship law. “To extend your support for the historic Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 brought in by PM Narendra Modi’s government, to ensure justice to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, kindly give a missed call on 88662-88662,” he had said.

The BJP is running a nation-wide awareness campaign on the citizenship act, which makes people from six minority communities — Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — eligible for Indian citizenship. It excludes Muslims, which is why the opposition parties are calling it ‘discriminatory’. While some states have demanded the scrapping of the act, Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that the his government won’t go back an inch even if all the opposition parties come together.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi recently called CAB (CAA) and NRC weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by “fascists on India”. “The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC,” he added.