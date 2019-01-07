BJP readies 17 teams for Lok Sabha polls, Rajnath Singh to head manifesto committee

BJP manifesto committee: Rajnath Singh to head Sankalp Patra panel

General elections 2019: With general elections just a few months away from now, all political parties have started preparations in a big way. On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Party president Amit Shah formed 17 different groups that will hit the ground running.

The party president appointed senior leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as the head of 20-member Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee. Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the other members of the committee.

Arun Jaitley, who holds the Finance portfolio, has been appointed as the head of the publicity wing. He is also a member of the manifesto team.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari who is seen as one of the most hardworking ministers of the Narendra Modi Cabinet will head a committee which will reach out to social and volunteer organisations. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been appointed as the head of a group that will produce literature for the party. Swaraj has already announced that she will not contest the elections.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will handle the BJP’s media group while HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will lead the wing which will organise meetings of intellectuals. Party’s national vice-president Shyam Jaju, who hails from Maharashtra, will be in charge of social media.

Also, a three-member Bike Rally Committee has been set up by Shah that features Sanjiv Chaurasia, Pradeep Singh Baghela and Saurabh Chaudhary. The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ committee will be headed by national general secretary Arun Singh.

The Lok Sabha polls are due to be held between April and May with the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election. The party had in 2014 stormed to power with a brute majority.