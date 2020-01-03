BJP reacts furiously to Congress Seva Dal’s insinuation about Veer Savarkar’s relationship with Nathuram Godse

Nobody in the Congress suffered like Veer Savarkar, a Hindutva icon, Jain said and asked as to what low the opposition party has fallen to in attacking him.

The BJP on Friday reacted furiously to an insinuation by the Congress Seva Dal, one of the frontal organisations of the opposition party, about Veer Savarkar’s relationship with Nathuram Godse, terming it “abhorrent” and accusing the outfit of working to denigrate all leaders outside the Nehru-Gandhi family. BJP general secretary Anil Jain took a swipe at the Congress, saying that “the world knows various relationships of Congress leaders”, but he does not want to throw such muck.

Nobody in the Congress suffered like Veer Savarkar, a Hindutva icon, Jain said and asked as to what low the opposition party has fallen to in attacking him. The Congress should answer about such an abhorrent comment made about Savarkar, he said. “Except for a family nobody is worthy of respect for the Congress,” Jain said while accusing the party of denigrating leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Savarkar.

A Hindi booklet, distributed at a camp of Congress-affiliated Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh, has claimed that Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse were in a physical relationship.

Jain also took a swipe at the Congress government in Rajasthan after it said that more children had earlier died in a Kota hospital, where deaths of over 100 children have triggered a political row. Instead of reeling out statistics, the state government should work to improve conditions in the hospital and fix accountability, he said.