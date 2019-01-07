BJP rath yatra in West Bengal LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear BJP’s plea contesting Calcutta HC’s judgment

BJP rath yatra in Bengal

BJP rath yatra in Bengal LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is all set to hear West Bengal BJP’s petition contesting the Calcutta High Court’s order denying clearance for its rath yatras across the state. The matter will come up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul. The Supreme Court had in last week of December refused an urgent hearing in the matter and listed it for January 7.

The BJP had moved the Supreme Court after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court in its December 21 judgment set aside a single bench order to allow the yatra. The BJP was slated to hold three rath yatras in the state last month but state government refused to grant permission for the same. The rath yatras were scheduled to be flagged off by party presient Amit Shah from north Bengal’s Cooch Behar on December 7, South 24 Parganas district’s Gangasagar on December 9 and Birbhum district’s temple town of Tarapith on December 14.