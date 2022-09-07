BJP’s 1990 Rath Yatra for ‘satta’, Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra for ‘satya’: Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday said that the Rath Yatra undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1990 was for “satta” (power) but the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is for “satya” (truth).

The CPI-turned-Congress leader, who will also participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and walk the entire 3,500 km route with Rahul Gandhi, said that the Congress’ initiative is not completely political.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar, when asked about the difference between the 1990s Rath Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, “That was a political yatra. That was for satta, this is for satya…I don’t want to go into the negative impacts of that (Advani’s) yatra, the country is seeing the negative impacts of it.”

“The BJP got ‘satta’ from that Yatra and this yatra (Congress’) will reestablish the truth. This is a country for everyone,” the Congress leader added.

The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and pass through 12 states and two union territories. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar. The participants in the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be classified as ‘Bharat Yatris’, ‘Atithi Yatris’, ‘Pradesh Yatris’ and ‘Volunteer Yatris’.

Speaking about the BJY, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University students union president said that it is a great opportunity to connect to people from diverse backgrounds, adding that the yatra has three aspects – social, political and economic.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa remarked on Wednesday that ‘India is united’ and that ‘Congress must go to Pakistan for BJY’.

“There is also criticism that we are hearing that the country is divided and that it needs to be united. The country is not divided geographically and historically but when you look at the intentions and policies of the current government, there is a massive gap between the rich and the poor,” Kumar said.