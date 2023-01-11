BJP ramps up campaign in Tripura: JP Nadda to arrive on January 12 to participate in ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’

Claiming that the BJP‘s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ has so far received an “overwhelming response” from the people ahead of the Tripura assembly elections due this year, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the party’s national president J P Nadda is all set to join the eight-day programme on January 12.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on January 5 launched the programme in the state. “We have received an overwhelming response from the people as we expected. Citizens of the state were seen coming out of homes and blowing conches to support the yatra. It is a festival-like situation. Our national president JP Nadda will participate on the concluding day of the programme on January 12,” Saha said.

He also said the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, which is being described as ‘Rath Yatra’ in Tripura, is scheduled to end at Umakanta ground here on Thursday where the party’s national president will address a gathering.“Nadda ji will land at MBB airport on January 12 at 11 am and move to Lankamura, a border village on the outskirts of Agartala, to interact with the people living there. He will check if they are getting government schemes,” he said.

The BJP president will have a meeting with the party’s core committee in Tripura to discuss an election strategy before leaving the state, a saffron camp functionary said. Noting that party leaders and workers will be “election-ready” once the “Jan Vishwas Yatra” ends, the chief minister said the BJP will release its manifesto for the Assembly polls in due course of time.

On being asked about an alliance with any party, Saha on Tuesday said, “As of now, there is no move for allying with any party outside the ruling coalition but anything can happen at any time as our doors are always open for all.” In the next assembly elections, the BJP will exceed its current tally of 36 seats in the 60-member House, he said.

To a query on the possible alliance between the CPI (M) and the Congress to defeat the BJP, the chief minister said, “They always have understanding. Such an initiative was taken in West Bengal but failed. If any coalition is formed in Tripura, it will fail.”