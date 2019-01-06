BJP rally in Delhi: Amit Shah to address huge gathering, party eyes world record with 5,000 Khichdi

BJP to create world record with 5,000 kg khichdi at Amit Shah’s rally

BJP rally today: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding ‘Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally’ at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The rally will be addressed by the party’s national president Amit Shah.

The meeting will be a unique one that will see chef Vishnu Manohar creating a new world record for BJP by cooking 5,000 kg Khichdi in a single vessel. Vishnu had earlier made it to the Guinness Book of Records in 2017 with a 3,000 kg khichdi event in Nagpur.

According to news agency ANI, rice and lentils have been collected from Dalit households that will be cooked and served to those who will attend Shah’s public meeting.

5000 kg ‘Khichdi’ being cooked for BJP’s ‘Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Delhi’s Ram Leela Maidan later today. The rice and lentils have been collected from Dalit households. pic.twitter.com/PQloYm9wAy — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2019



A PTI report said that a squad of 70 bikers was pressed into service by BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday for collecting rice, pulses and other items from all the Assembly segments of the national capital for the ‘samarsata khichdi’. Tiwari informed that 2.80 lakh samarsata (harmony) cards, seeking support to the rally, were also sent to people across Delhi.

According to Delhi BJP media convenor Ashok Goel, around 10,000 kg of rice and lentils were collected from about three lakh SC families. The rest of the ingredients like tomatoes, garlic, onion, salt, etc have been arranged by the party.

Besides today’s rally, the BJP is also planning a ‘Yuva Sankalp Rally’ on January 20.

The BJP is organising Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally in Delhi in a bid to reach out to the Dalit community ahead of the general elections.