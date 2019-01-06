BJP rally in Delhi: Amit Shah to address huge gathering, party eyes world record with 5,000 Khichdi

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 1:15 PM

The BJP is organising Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally in Delhi in a bid to reach out to the Dalit community ahead of the general elections. The rally will see chef Vishnu Manohar creating a new world record for BJP by cooking 5,000 kg Khichdi in a single vessel.

BJP rallyBJP to create world record with 5,000 kg khichdi at Amit Shah’s rally

BJP rally today: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding ‘Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally’ at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The rally will be addressed by the party’s national president Amit Shah.

The meeting will be a unique one that will see chef Vishnu Manohar creating a new world record for BJP by cooking 5,000 kg Khichdi in a single vessel. Vishnu had earlier made it to the Guinness Book of Records in 2017 with a 3,000 kg khichdi event in Nagpur.

According to news agency ANI, rice and lentils have been collected from Dalit households that will be cooked and served to those who will attend Shah’s public meeting.


A PTI report said that a squad of 70 bikers was pressed into service by BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday for collecting rice, pulses and other items from all the Assembly segments of the national capital for the ‘samarsata khichdi’. Tiwari informed that 2.80 lakh samarsata (harmony) cards, seeking support to the rally, were also sent to people across Delhi.

According to Delhi BJP media convenor Ashok Goel, around 10,000 kg of rice and lentils were collected from about three lakh SC families. The rest of the ingredients like tomatoes, garlic, onion, salt, etc have been arranged by the party.

Besides today’s rally, the BJP is also planning a ‘Yuva Sankalp Rally’ on January 20.

The BJP is organising Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally in Delhi in a bid to reach out to the Dalit community ahead of the general elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP rally in Delhi: Amit Shah to address huge gathering, party eyes world record with 5,000 Khichdi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition