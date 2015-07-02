BJP questions AAP on ad budget, VAT increase

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for splurging national capital’s money, while reacting to the over Rs. 500 crore amount that the Delhi Government has allocated for its ad budget.

Highlighting how the previous dispensations used to spend only Rs. 10 crores to Rs. 23 crores on their advertising, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said: “The 500 plus crore that has been taken out for the advertising budget is unheard.”

Lekhi pointed out that the budget of Delhi Government for advertising used to be Rs.10-23 crores in the past few years,.

“And 523 crore budget has been spent not in Delhi on Delhi government ad but for ads in Mumbai, Bangalore, Patna, and so on and so forth across the country. That is how Delhi’s money is getting splurged and that is why it is time citizens of Delhi takes cognizance of this,” she said.

Lekhi further criticised the AAP Government for enrolling personal staff in the Chief Ministers’ office without the requisite qualifications.

“The second point was that in the earlier government when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister, personal staff of the Chief Minister’s office included some 90 odd people. Today, the strength has increased to 200. And these people have not been taken in under the normal course in which you have certain rules and regulations…people have been enrolled without the requisite number of qualifications. Appointments of so many private people into the Chief Minister’s office is unheard of,” she added.

The BJP leader was talking to ANI after her meeting with Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung regarding the functioning of the Delhi Government.

According to reports, the AAP has reportedly set aside over Rs. 500 crore to fund its radio advertisements during the current financial year in which Kejriwal will address the people of Delhi and speak about his government’s work.

The ads, which will run with the tagline ‘Jo Kaha, So Kiya’, will refer to his party’s pre-poll promises and the steps taken by the government to implement them.