BJP pushing Manohar Parrikar to work despite illness: Goa Congress

Lashing out at the BJP for pushing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to return to office despite his illness, a top Goa Congress leader on Friday said it was a “suicidal move” for Parrikar.

State Congress President Girish Chodankar said the administration in Goa had become “sick” because of Parrikar’s prolonged illness.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, rubbished Chodankar’s charge and asked him “to care for the health of the Congress party instead”, while re-affirming that Parrikar had skilfully administered the state even in his absence and tackled issues of key importance on his return last week.

Chodankar said the BJP was forcing work on the ailing Chief Minister, who returned from a nearly three-month treatment for pancreatic cancer in the US.

“The Congress party and those close to Parrikar feel that it is suicidal. He is ruining his health and it amounts to suicide. Is his party forcing him to do it? The BJP is being irresponsible with Parrikar’s health,” Chodankar said.

“Is the BJP forcing him to work and creating a new genre of sympathy politics in Goa?” Chodankar asked, adding that the Congress was worried about Parrikar and advised him to focus on his health and assume charge when he is fit.

He said Parrikar had advised that those who have a cold should not come close to him. “This indicates that not all is well with him and there is still a medical restriction on him.”

In a statement issued late on Friday, the BJP dismissed Chodankar’s contention, insisting that the state administration was in safe hands and would perform under Parrikar’s able leadership.

“The Chief Minister has very skilfully conducted the state administration even during his absence from the state and now that he is back, Goa will march forward under his visionary leadership,” the statement said.

“Chodankar has no right to demand medical fitness certificate from Parrikar. Did he submit a medical certificate to Congress President Rahul Gandhi before his appointment as state Congress President?” the statement issued by the state BJP said.

Chodankar said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could temporarily divest Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s portfolio and hand it over to another minister while Jaitley was undergoing a medical procedure, why should the Goa Chief Minister, who is not fully fit yet, suffer.