Punjab Election 2022: Full list of BJP-Punjab Lok Congress candidates and their constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022. Of the 34 candidates announced in the first list, there were 13 Sikhs and 12 candidates belonging to the farmers’ families. The BJP is contesting the Punjab assembly elections in alliance with Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The names include former minister Manoranjan Kalia, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, a sitting MLA who quit the Congress to join the party recently, Arvind Khanna and Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, the grandson of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra.
Releasing the list, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the list has names of doctors, lawyers and former IAS officer. “Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers’ families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women and former IAS officer,” said Chugh.
Full List of Punjab BJP Candidates and their constituencies
Constituency Name————————–Candidate Name
Sujanpur——————————Dinesh Singh Babbu
Dina Nagar—————————Reny Kashyap
Hargobindpur————————Baljinder Singh Dakoha
Amritsar North———————–Sukhwinder Singh Pintu
Tarn Taran—————————-Navreet Singh Safipur
Kapurthala—————————Ranjit Singh Khojewala
Jalandhar West——————–Mahinder Pal Bhagat
Jalandhar Central—————–Manoranjan Kalia
Jalandhar North——————–Krishna Dev Bhandari
Mukerian—————————-Jangilal Mahajan
Dasuya——————————Raghunath Rana
Hoshiarpur————————-Tikshan Sood
Chabbewal————————Dr Dilbag Raj
Garhshankar———————-Namisha Mehta
Banga——————————-Mohan Lal Banga
Balachaur————————–Ashik Baath
Fatehgarh Sahib—————–Didar Singh Bhatti
Amioh——————————Kanwarveer Singh Tohra
Khanna—————————-Gurpreet Singh Bhatti
Ludhiana Central—————-Gurdev Sharma
Ludhiana West——————-Adv. Bikram Singh Siddhu
Gill———————————-SR Laddhar, Retd IAS
Jagraon—————————-Kanwar Narendra Singh
Firozpur City———————Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi
Jalalabad————————-Puran Chand
Fazilka—————————-Surjit Kumar Jiyani
Abohar—————————-Arun Narang
Muktsar—————————Rajesh Phatela
Faridkot————————–Gaurav Kakkar
Bhucho Mandi—————–Rupinder Singh Siddhu
Talwandi Sabo—————–Ravipreet Siddhu
Sardulgarh———————Jagjit Singh Milkha
Sangrur————————-Arvind Khanna
Dera Bassi———————Sanjeev Khanna
Election for the 117 seats of the Punjab Assembly Election will be held on February 20 while results will be declared on March 10. The majority mark is 59.