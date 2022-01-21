Punjab Election 2022: Full list of BJP-Punjab Lok Congress candidates and their constituencies

Election for the 117 seats of the Punjab Assembly Election will be held on February 20 while results will be declared on March 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022. Of the 34 candidates announced in the first list, there were 13 Sikhs and 12 candidates belonging to the farmers’ families. The BJP is contesting the Punjab assembly elections in alliance with Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The names include former minister Manoranjan Kalia, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, a sitting MLA who quit the Congress to join the party recently, Arvind Khanna and Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, the grandson of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra.

Releasing the list, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the list has names of doctors, lawyers and former IAS officer. “Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers’ families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women and former IAS officer,” said Chugh.

Full List of Punjab BJP Candidates and their constituencies

Constituency Name————————–Candidate Name

Sujanpur——————————Dinesh Singh Babbu

Dina Nagar—————————Reny Kashyap

Hargobindpur————————Baljinder Singh Dakoha

Amritsar North———————–Sukhwinder Singh Pintu

Tarn Taran—————————-Navreet Singh Safipur

Kapurthala—————————Ranjit Singh Khojewala

Jalandhar West——————–Mahinder Pal Bhagat

Jalandhar Central—————–Manoranjan Kalia

Jalandhar North——————–Krishna Dev Bhandari

Mukerian—————————-Jangilal Mahajan

Dasuya——————————Raghunath Rana

Hoshiarpur————————-Tikshan Sood

Chabbewal————————Dr Dilbag Raj

Garhshankar———————-Namisha Mehta

Banga——————————-Mohan Lal Banga

Balachaur————————–Ashik Baath

Fatehgarh Sahib—————–Didar Singh Bhatti

Amioh——————————Kanwarveer Singh Tohra

Khanna—————————-Gurpreet Singh Bhatti

Ludhiana Central—————-Gurdev Sharma

Ludhiana West——————-Adv. Bikram Singh Siddhu

Gill———————————-SR Laddhar, Retd IAS

Jagraon—————————-Kanwar Narendra Singh

Firozpur City———————Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi

Jalalabad————————-Puran Chand

Fazilka—————————-Surjit Kumar Jiyani

Abohar—————————-Arun Narang

Muktsar—————————Rajesh Phatela

Faridkot————————–Gaurav Kakkar

Bhucho Mandi—————–Rupinder Singh Siddhu

Talwandi Sabo—————–Ravipreet Siddhu

Sardulgarh———————Jagjit Singh Milkha

Sangrur————————-Arvind Khanna

Dera Bassi———————Sanjeev Khanna

