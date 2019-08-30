BJP pulls up Sadhvi Pragya for her Opposition using ‘marak shakti’ remark, asks her not to speak in public

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI/File Photo)

Sadhvi Pragya reprimanded: The Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership has reportedly reprimanded Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her recent remark in which she suggested that the Opposition was using supernatural powers to target the party leaders.

Facing flak for the leader’s statement, the BJP has warned Sadhvi Pragya and also asked her not to speak in public, India Today TV reported quoting sources.

Speaking at the memorial for former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur, who passed away earlier this week, Pragya had said that it appears that the Opposition was using ‘marak shakti’ to harm the leaders of the party.

“Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and opposition is upto something, using some ‘marak shakti’ against BJP. I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn’t Maharaj ji right?” Sadhvi Pragya had said.

Sadhvi Pragya, who defeated Congress’ Digvijaya Singh in Lok Sabha election, is not new to such controversies. The controversial leader, who is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, leader was even admonished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, a true patriot during election campaigning.

“I will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi,” PM Modi had said.

Sadhvi Pragya had earlier triggered a huge row claiming that she had cursed former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief late Hemant Karkare for falsely implicating her in the Malegaon blast case.

“Maine kaha tera sarvanash hoga.(I had told him that he will be destroyed),” she had said. He later had to apologise after a huge backlash.

Hemant Karkare was killed during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.