BJP pulls out all stops for PM Narendra Modi’s Jaipur visit on Saturday: 2 lakh plus crowd, special helipad and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur on Saturday for a brief one-day tour. With just a few months left for the crucial Assembly polls, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in making its most formidable star campaigner’s visit a successful one.

As part of the elaborate arrangements, around 7,000 beneficiaries of government schemes would be taken from Churu to Jaipur for the Prime Minister’s visit, according to State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore. Apart from this, PM Modi will also launch ‘Smart City scheme’ in Jaipur.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, around 2.29 lakh people, including beneficiaries of an array of government schemes, are expected to gather. Party MLAs, MPs and ministers are entrusted with the responsibility to bring in the crowds. All the district collectors have been instructed to take part in PM Modi’s event. To make this visit a grand one, CM Raje has herself held a series of meetings with party leaders and legislators.

The state government has also built a helipad at the tennis court of Sawai Man Singh Stadium where PM Modi’s aircraft will land on Saturday. The PM’s rally will be held at ‘Amrudon Ka Bagh’. The Vasundhara Raje government had sought permission from the Rajasthan High Court for building the helipad and got the approval. The High Court, however, cautioned the state government to ensure that there is no damage to the stadium.

This comes days after Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP of spending people’s money like water in Prime Minister Narendra Modi meetings, saying that there cannot be a bigger example of misuse of government funds.