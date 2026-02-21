The BJP held protests in several cities on Saturday in response to “shirtless” demonstrations by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

In Mumbai, BJP workers showed black flags to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader had arrived in the Maharashtra capital in the morning and was travelling by road to Bhiwandi in Thane district to appear in court in connection with a 2014 defamation case. Videos showed BJP workers shouting, “Rahul Gandhi haye haye.”

Similar protests were organised in Jaipur, Jammu and Surat against the Congress party. In New Delhi, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha also staged a protest. A Yuva Morcha worker said, “The Indian Youth Congress workers carried out a very shameful incident yesterday. For Rahul Gandhi, AI means anti-India. This protest sends a very wrong signal to the world. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party should apologise to the nation,” as quoted by ANI.

BJP leaders slam Congress

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The people of the country are not going to forgive the Congress for this act. People from more than 80 countries came to the AI Summit and everyone has wholeheartedly praised India’s efforts.”

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared similar sentiments saying, “Congress party has shown that they are characterless, emotionless, brainless. The entire nation is showing them black flags due to this act. Even their alliance partners are showing them red flags .Congress is anti-national.”

Four IYC leaders arrested, produced in court

Four Indian Youth Congress leaders – Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav – were arrested in connection with the demonstration at the AI Summit. They were produced before the Patiala House Court amid heavy security. Officials said the detainees are being identified and that legal action is being taken.

The alleged offences carry a punishment of up to seven years in jail. The accused’s lawyer argued that they belong to a political party and claimed that the FIR is politically motivated. He also said the accused are educated and hold degrees.

Police said anti-national slogans were raised in the presence of international leaders and other dignitaries. They added that custody is needed for information on other accused who fled, and to investigate the role of those arrested and recover their mobile phones to check possible funding links. Police also said three officers were injured during the incident.

How the protest unfolded at AI Summit

On Friday, members of the Indian Youth Congress managed to enter Bharat Mandapam and briefly raised slogans against PM Modi. They entered wearing or carrying white T-shirts with pictures of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal” and “PM is compromised,” which led to heated arguments with attendees. Around 10 protesters were detained that day.

The Indian Youth Congress defended the protest, calling it the “voice of millions of angry unemployed youth” aimed at the “compromised” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth wing said they are “not against the AI Summit” and “will no longer sit quietly.”

The BJP described the protest as a “topless, brainless and shameless” ruckus and alleged that it was organised at Rahul Gandhi’s residence.