The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Tuesday took to the streets to voice its opposition following a statement by the state’s Animal Husbandry minister, K Venkatesh, suggesting that the ruling Congress government was contemplating amending the stringent cow slaughter law enacted during the previous BJP regime.

Voicing concern over the differential treatment of bulls, buffaloes, and cows under the existing legislation, Venkatesh on Saturday questioned the logic behind allowing the slaughter of bulls and buffaloes while prohibiting the slaughter of cows.

The remarks came in for severe criticism from the BJP, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who slammed the minister’s statement. Bommai raised suspicions about Venkatesh’s motives, questioning whether it was intended to please the party leadership or secure a change in his portfolio.

On Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to control the damage and said that no formal decision had been taken yet and the issue was under consideration by the Cabinet. However, he proceeded to refer to the 1964 version of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, emphasising that it did not impose restrictions on the slaughter of cattle aged 12 years or older, barren cows, and cows unsuitable for agricultural purposes.

A day later, the BJP responded by organising protests across various parts of the state on Monday, denouncing the remarks made by minister Venkatesh the previous week. Although the government is yet to finalise its stance on the legislation, the minister had expressed the intention to discuss and decide upon the matter.

To provide context, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, passed in 2020, designates cattle as “cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock and he or she buffalo,” and imposes a complete ban on their slaughter. However, there are exemptions for buffaloes aged 13 years or older, certified by the competent authorities as fit for slaughter. The amended Act now imposes a punishment of up to seven years for offences committed under its provisions, in contrast to the previous 1964 law, which carried a maximum sentence of six months.

In response to the potential amendment, the BJP is threatening to launch a statewide agitation if the Act’s provisions are tampered with. As the BJP intensifies its protests against the state government, tensions continue to mount.

The BJP has also sought to corner the government over the delay in the implementation of the five poll guarantees it had issued in the run-up to the polls in the state. Siddaramaiah responded to the protests and said that 200 units of free power will be provided to all domestic consumers including to those living in rented accommodations in the state.