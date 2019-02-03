BJP protest in West Bengal over permission denial to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s chopper

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 2:15 PM

Yogi Aditynath's chopper was scheduled to land near the venue of the meeting at Balurghat. "We are yet to get permission to land the chopper.

The rallies were scheduled to held at 1 PM and 3 PM respectively.

BJP workers on Sunday staged a protest outside the South Dinajpur district magistrate’s house over the denial of permission for the chopper of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to land here. The UP chief minister along with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh is scheduled to address two “Ganatantra Bacaho Rallies” at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district and Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. The rallies were scheduled to held at 1 PM and 3 PM respectively.

Yogi Aditynath’s chopper was scheduled to land near the venue of the meeting at Balurghat. “We are yet to get permission to land the chopper. So our party workers are staging a protest rally outside the DM’s residence demanding permission to land the chopper,” Ghosh told PTI.

According to state BJP sources, it has now been decided that the UP chief minister’s chopper will land at Raiganj BSF camp. He will then proceed from there to Balurghat by road to address the rallies. “He will return to Raiganj to address the next rally,” he said.

