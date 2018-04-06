BJP protest in city over violence over panchayat nomination

The party also demanded adequate deployment of central paramilitary forces for free and fair panchayat polls. (Representative image: PTI)

The West Bengal BJP today organised a sit-in demonstration here in protest against the continuing violence over filing of nomination for the panchayat polls. The party also demanded adequate deployment of central paramilitary forces for free and fair panchayat polls. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy along with other party leaders organised the sit in demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Mayo Road area in the city. “The Trinamool Congress has turned the panchayat elections into a farce in the state.

The TMC is not allowing others to file nominations,” Roy said. The protest comes in the backdrop of widespread violence across the state over filing of nominations. There have been several incidents of clashes between the BJP and the TMC supporters in various parts of the state. Panchayat polls will be held in the state in the first week of May.