BJP president JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked, restored later; probe ordered

Nadda is the latest in the list of prominent public figures whose Twitter accounts were hacked in recent times.

BJP national president JP Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked today and multiple tweets related to the Ukraine crisis and cryptocurrency issues was posted on his handle. Nadda is the latest in the list of prominent public figures whose Twitter accounts were hacked in recent times. However, the account was restored later and the tweets were deleted.

While one tweet from JP Nadda’s account solicited donations to help Ukraine, another sought to help Russia and added that donations using cryptocurrency is being accepted. “Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum,” read the Tweet. Another tweet said, “My account has not been hacked. All donations will go to the Ukraine government.”

BJP sources said Nadaa’s account was compromised briefly. “It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason,” a party leader told PTI.

Electronics and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the matter has been reported to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and an investigation is on.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was compromised briefly and a message related to Bitcoin was posted. Some other handles, including those of government departments, were recently hacked as well.