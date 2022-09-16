BJP president JP Nadda visits Church; takes part in auto-rickshaw rally in Nagaland

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday visited a church in the state capital and encouraged clergymen to plant trees.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland since Thursday, paid a visit to Mary Help of Christians Cathedral, Kohima.

He was accompanied by state BJP president Temjen Imna Along, and MP Phangnon Konyak.

The 16 feet high carved wood crucifix of the church is one of Asia’s largest crosses.

“It has been a great opportunity to visit the Holy Place, the Cathedral. Really was impressed with the arrangements for worship to God,” Nadda wrote in the visitors’ register of the Cathedral.

Nagaland is a Christian-majority state.

Parish Priest of the church, Father Vemedo Joseph and Chancellor of Kohima Diocese, Father Jacob Charallel, briefed the BJP leaders about the establishment of the church in 1989 and the different services held for the faithful.

Nadda encouraged the church administrators to plant more trees not only for scenic beauty but also for environmental protection.

The BJP chief then flew to Dimapur in a helicopter, where he along with Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, got into a well-decorated auto-rickshaw from the airport.

Waving at people during the auto rickshaw rally, the two senior BJP leaders reached a resort in Chumoukedima area where a meeting was scheduled with intellectuals and professionals.

Before leaving for Delhi in the afternoon, the BJP chief had a meeting with the state BJP’s core committee at the residence of the deputy chief minister.

The deliberations of the meeting could not be immediately known.