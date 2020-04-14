BJP president JP Nadda thanks Sonia Gandhi for extending Congress’ support to anti-Corona fight

“Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health,” Nadda tweeted. (IE photo)

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for urging people to stay indoors and observe lockdown regulations amid the corona-led crisis. Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party’s support in the anti-COVID-19 fight and expressed confidence that with a strong morale, the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon.

“Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health,” Nadda tweeted. Sonia Gandhi also said it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone’s support and urged countrymen to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the extension of the countrywide lockdown by another 19 days — till May 3.