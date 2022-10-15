BJP President JP Nadda asks MP Parvesh Verma for explanation over ‘boycott remarks’: Report

The BJP leadership has asked its West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma for an explanation over his “boycott remarks” at a public gathering in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported quoting sources. Last week, while addressing a gathering organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s local unit and other Hindu organisations in the national capital, Verma had called for a “total boycott” of “these people”.

Also read: Shree Cement elevates Hari Mohan Bangur as chairman, Ambuja ex-CEO roped in as MD

The IE report further quoted sources as saying that although Verma didn’t name any specific community in his speech, the “message that went off was wrong” and BJP’s national leadership did not appreciate his remarks. A party leader said, “Nadda ji has asked for an explanation.” However, Verma denied getting any such instructions from the top. The report further stated that a BJP leader from Delhi said it felt that Verma’s comments contradict the outreach drive of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as he is interacting with Muslim leaders and the PM has also directed party members to focus on weaker sections of Muslims, like Pasmandas.

Also read: Amul hikes milk prices in all states except Gujarat

“You need to understand the nature of Delhi… there was so much of Hindu-Muslim done in 2020 before assembly polls, what happened, we lost all the seats in West Delhi too,” the leader said, IE reported. The BJP has passed instructions to its party leaders to refrain from making public remarks against any religion as it can “damage the narrative on development that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to create”. This came after the now suspended party leader Nupur Sharma made poor remarks against the Prophet.

Earlier, BJP’s youth wing chief and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was asked to withdraw his remarks calling for Hindus to “dream big” and “re-convert” to Hinduism all those who had converted to Islam and Christianity, including Pakistanis.