BJP president election LIVE: JP Nadda set to take over from Amit Shah today, likely to be elected unopposed

JP Nadda set to take over Amit Shah as BJP president.

BJP national president election 2020 Live: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda is all set to be elected unopposed as the new national president of the party. According to a communique released by BJP’s national election returning officer Radha Mohan Singh, the nominations for the post will be filed in the morning and polling will take place on Tuesday, if required. It is almost certain that Nadda will be elected as the new president unopposed. He will succeed Amit Shah who has been heading party since August 2014. Top party leaders including central ministers, ministers from states are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to deliver a speech at the party office after Nadda’s elevation. Nadda’s name is likely to be proposed by the party’s ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The proposal will be seconded by other members of the BJP National Council.

Read More