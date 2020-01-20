  1. Home
BJP president election LIVE: JP Nadda set to take over from Amit Shah today, likely to be elected unopposed

Updated:Jan 20, 2020 8:58:23 am

BJP president election Live Updates: JP Nadda will succeed Amit Shah who has been heading the BJP since August 2014.

BJP national president election 2020 Live: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda is all set to be elected unopposed as the new national president of the party. According to a communique released by BJP’s national election returning officer Radha Mohan Singh, the nominations for the post will be filed in the morning and polling will take place on Tuesday, if required. It is almost certain that Nadda will be elected as the new president unopposed. He will succeed Amit Shah who has been heading party since August 2014. Top party leaders including central ministers, ministers from states are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to deliver a speech at the party office after Nadda’s elevation. Nadda’s name is likely to be proposed by the party’s ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The proposal will be seconded by other members of the BJP National Council.

    08:58 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    BJP president election: Nomination to begin at 10 AM

    The communique released by the BJP said the nomination process for the post of BJP president will begin at 10 AM and will go on till 12.30 PM. For the next hour, the filed nomination papers will be examined and another one hour till 2.30 PM will be provided to withdraw nominations, if any candidate wishes to.

    08:57 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    BJP president election today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will elect its new president on Monday. Party's working president JP Nadda is all set to be elected as the new president of the party.

    Amit Shah had taken over from Rajnath Singh as BJP chief in August 2014. He was elected for three years in January 2015. In 2018, the Bharatiya Janatya Party postponed organisational elections as the Lok Sabha polls were only months and Amit Shah was asked to continue as party chief. After general elections in 2019, JP Nadda was appointed as the BJP's working president.
