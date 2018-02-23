BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to Dimapur cancelled

​​ ​
BJP national president Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Dimapur today was cancelled on health grounds, a senior leader of the party's state unit said.

Shah was scheduled to address an election rally here but his visit was called off on health grounds, BJP Media Cell convener K James Vizo said.

Nagaland will go to polls for the 60-member Assembly on February 27 and votes would be counted on March 3.

The BJP has entered into a seat-sharing agreement with the newly-floated regional party National Democratic Peoples’ Party. The NDPP will contest in 40 seats and the BJP in 20.

