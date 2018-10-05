BJP president Amit Shah on Chhattisgarh visit on October 5

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit of poll-bound Chhattisgarh Friday during which he will take part in several programmes including a tribal convention in naxal-affected Kanker district. Shah will arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at 10.30 am, a party spokesperson said.

The BJP chief will soon leave for Sihawa Ashram in Dhamtari district where he will meet seers to seek their blessings, he said. Shah will then participate in a programme for distribution of bonus to collectors of tendu-patta (tendu leaves) at Narharpur in Kanker district at 12 noon, the leader said, adding the BJP chief will also address a tribal convention there.

Later, Shah will travel to Charoda in Durg district at 3 pm and address a women’s convention, he said. He will meet members of the Gujarati community in Bhilai at 4.40 PM. Assembly polls are slated to be held in Chhattisgarh later this year.