BJP president Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 11:23 AM

Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.

BJP president Amit Shah (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for swine flue at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged Sunday.
“Shah was discharged at 10.20AM from AIIMS after recovering from swine flue,” said an AIIMS official. BJP leader and in-charge of the party’s IT cell Amit Malviya said Shah was fine and has returned home from the hospital.

“BJP President Shri Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is fine and back home now. Thanks for all your wishes and messages,” Malviya tweeted. Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.

