BJP President Amit Shah attends ‘Mangal Aarti’ at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah attended ‘Mangal Arti’ at Jagannath temple here on Saturday early morning. Shah, who is in Gujarat for a one-day visit will also take part in various events in the vicinity of the city. Later, he is scheduled to address a youth parliament in a university in Gandhinagar. The nine-day annual festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra began today. The Yatra marks the return on Lord Krishna to his place Vrindavan along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.