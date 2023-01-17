Opposition’s negative campaign to damage PM Modi personally negated: BJP resolution

A political resolution proposed at the National Executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Opposition of running a “negative campaign” and using abusive language against the government to “damage” Prime Minister Narendra Modi “personally”, and asserted that Supreme Court verdicts exposed it.

“The Opposition had unleashed a negative campaign which included abusive language and negative tone to damage the Prime Minister personally. The issues went up to the Supreme Court and they were negated by the legal response — be it the Rafale issue, demonetisation, money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Vista project, or even reservation for the economically weaker section,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while briefing the media on the political resolution. She said the court had given a favourable judgment on these issues.

The resolution was proposed by Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju, which was supported by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka minister Govind Karjol, said Sitharaman.

Also Read BJP governments never imposed any ban on media organisations: Rajnath Singh

Sitharaman said that PM Modi is seen as an “incorruptible leader” and the nation’s image under his leadership has also been enhanced.

“The intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the good of the country has been reaffirmed,” said the resolution. “The intention of the Prime Minister has been cleared… Prime Minister Modi is seen as an incorruptible leader who works for the country,” said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister also praised the party’s historic win in the recently-concluded Gujarat elections, where the party turned anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency. The resolution noted that the Gujarat result will also have an impact on several upcoming elections, including the Lok Sabha polls scheduled in 2024.

She also said that through “non-political platforms like Mann ki Baat”, the PM has built a bridge between the common people and the government. “The role of the Prime Minister in taking forward the cultural and spiritual issue has been consistent, and his role in reviving the cultural heritage has been appreciated,” said Sitharaman.

Also Read Warning bell for BJP? Support from unlikely quarters as Rahul Gandhi ’s Bharat Jodo Yatra traverses UP

The resolution also appreciated the contribution of BJP national president JP Nadda to the saffron party.

The two-day national executive meeting of the party is being held in the national capital to discuss the party’s preparations for the nine state elections coming up this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of the meeting held at the NDMC Convention Centre, the PM held a roadshow in the national capital on Monday.