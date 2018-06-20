BJP plans mega outreach after split with PDP, Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 23

Having pulled out out of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now looking to strengthen its ground in the border state ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The party today announced that BJP president Amit Shah will visit the militancy-hit state on June 23 where he will address a mega rally to commemorate the Balidan Divas of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina confirmed that a mega rally will be organised on June 23 which will be attended by Shah, MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh and other leaders from the party. “Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Balidan-Divas is celebrated on 23 June every year, but this year a big rally will be organised and party president Amit Shah will also address the rally on June 23,” he said.

On the decision to quit the government, Raina said that the BJP took this extreme move because “we had taken steps to ensure peace in Kashmir, but it failed”. He said that security forces were the target of terrorists, but now ‘they (terrorists) were making selective targets’. “This is why the BJP decided to pull out from the government.”

Raina added that there is no interference in Army’s operation in the state. “Our jawans will gun down all Pakistani terrorists.”

He also rubbished the reports of horse-trading. “Those who say that horse trading is being done, are the ones who actually do it. We have no motive to do any kind of horse-trading in Jammu and Kashmir,” Raina said while responding to Omar Abdullah’s tweets in which he had expressed fear that the BJP may resort to unholy means to gain numbers.

Reacting to former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta’s remarks, Abdullah tweeted: “What do you mean ‘we are working on something’? The only ‘something’ would be to break other parties and make up the numbers to form a BJP government. Has the former DCM inadvertently spilled the beans?”

The former J&K CM reiterated that the J&K state assembly should be dissolved immediately and fresh elections should take place as soon as appropriate. “The former DCM has admitted that BJP can’t be trusted not to horse trade for government formation.”

Earlier in the day, Gupta admitted that there are ‘uncertainties’ in regard to the formation of next government in Jammu and Kashmir. “I don’t think a new government will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something and people will get to know about it.”

In a dramatic move, the BJP on Tuesday announced to quit the government headed by PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. In the current assembly, the PDP has 28 MLAs. The BJP is the second largest party with 25 MLAs. The NC and Congress have 15 and 12 MLAs, respectively. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has 89 chairs.